AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZEK is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AZEK is 141.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZEK on May 28, 2025 was 3.81M shares.

AZEK) stock’s latest price update

AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.47 in comparison to its previous close of 49.24, however, the company has experienced a -4.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) has seen a -4.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.71% decline in the past month and a 4.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.00% for AZEK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.46% for AZEK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on January 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 04th, 2024.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AZEK, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

AZEK Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.24. In addition, AZEK Company Inc saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Singh Jesse G, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $51.40 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Singh Jesse G now owns 852,765 shares of AZEK Company Inc, valued at $1,028,000 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jesse G, the Officer of AZEK Company Inc, proposed sale 20,000 shares at $51.65 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Singh Jesse G is holding shares at $1,033,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for AZEK Company Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.27. Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 6.57 for asset returns.

Based on AZEK Company Inc (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 378.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.