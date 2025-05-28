Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) has increased by 1.95 when compared to last closing price of 1.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that Autolus Therapeutics Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for Obecabtagene Autoleucel for Adult Patients (age 26 and older) with Relapsed or Refractory B-ALL

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUTL is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AUTL is 240.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUTL on May 28, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

AUTL’s Market Performance

AUTL stock saw an increase of 6.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.05% and a quarterly increase of -12.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.56% for AUTL’s stock, with a -41.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7.60 based on the research report published on November 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUTL reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for AUTL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to AUTL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

AUTL Trading at 8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +12.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3705. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR saw -33.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUTL starting from Martin Pule, who proposed sale 698,741 shares at the price of $4.23 back on Sep 16 ’24. After this action, Martin Pule now owns shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR, valued at $2,955,674 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.73 for the present operating margin

-2.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR stands at -26.43. The total capital return value is set at -0.39. Equity return is now at value -49.97, with -28.90 for asset returns.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -182.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.