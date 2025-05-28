ATS Corporation (ATS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for ATS is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATS is 97.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume for ATS on May 28, 2025 was 135.26K shares.

ATS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) has jumped by 19.84 compared to previous close of 25.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that CAMBRIDGE, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ATS Corporation (TSX and NYSE: ATS) (“ATS” or the “Company”) today announced that it has reached a settlement agreement (the “Agreement”) with its Electric Vehicle (“EV”) customer with respect to the previously disclosed outstanding payments owed. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will receive payment from the customer of USD $134.75 million (approximately $194 million at the year end exchange rate) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with no fu.

ATS’s Market Performance

ATS Corporation (ATS) has seen a 9.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.03% gain in the past month and a 4.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for ATS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.12% for ATS’s stock, with a 9.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ATS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on March 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATS reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ATS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2023.

ATS Trading at 18.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares surge +19.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATS rose by +9.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.60. In addition, ATS Corporation saw 0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATS Corporation stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 5.37, with 2.05 for asset returns.

Based on ATS Corporation (ATS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 458.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ATS Corporation (ATS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.