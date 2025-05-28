Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock Showcases -2.18% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, TEAM stock has gone down by -1.58%, with a monthly decline of -7.70% and a quarterly plunge of -25.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Atlassian Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.18% for TEAM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TEAM is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TEAM is 162.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume of TEAM on May 28, 2025 was 2.48M shares.

TEAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) has surged by 2.06 when compared to previous closing price of 206.82, but the company has seen a -1.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that I reiterate my ‘buy’ rating on Atlassian with a $280 price target, seeing a 35%+ upside despite recent stock underperformance and margin compression. Investor pessimism is high due to unchanged FY25 guidance, shrinking operating margins, and delayed AI revenue impact, but I see these as temporary setbacks. Atlassian’s strategic investments in AI with Rovo and Collections should drive deeper enterprise adoption, higher ARPU, and future operating leverage.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $245 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEAM reach a price target of $255. The rating they have provided for TEAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to TEAM, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

TEAM Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.78. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw -13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 7,948 shares at the price of $206.57 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 71,532 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,641,817 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Director of Atlassian Corporation, sale 7,948 shares at $206.57 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 71,532 shares at $1,641,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -34.33, with -7.85 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 57.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 31.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.