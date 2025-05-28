Assessing the Risk and Potential of Truecar Inc’s (TRUE) Stock

In the past week, TRUE stock has gone down by -1.20%, with a monthly gain of 5.13% and a quarterly plunge of -33.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for Truecar Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.11% for TRUE’s stock, with a -44.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRUE is 2.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TRUE is 67.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On May 28, 2025, TRUE’s average trading volume was 389.24K shares.

TRUE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Truecar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) has jumped by 10.07 compared to previous close of 1.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jantoon Reigersman – President and Chief Executive Officer Oliver Foley – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Naved Khan – B. Riley Securities Ryan Meyers – Lake Street Tom White – D.A.

TRUE Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUE fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5170. In addition, Truecar Inc saw -56.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUE starting from Swart Jeff, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Aug 21 ’24. After this action, Swart Jeff now owns 390,600 shares of Truecar Inc, valued at $56,304 using the latest closing price.

JEFFREY J. SWART, the Officer of Truecar Inc, proposed sale 20,000 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’24, which means that JEFFREY J. SWART is holding shares at $56,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

0.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Truecar Inc stands at -0.2. The total capital return value is set at -0.34. Equity return is now at value -26.46, with -20.88 for asset returns.

Based on Truecar Inc (TRUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -18.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Truecar Inc (TRUE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.