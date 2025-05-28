Assessing the Risk and Potential of Pure Storage Inc’s (PSTG) Stock

The stock of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) has seen a -2.12% decrease in the past week, with a 21.95% gain in the past month, and a -11.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for PSTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.64% for PSTG stock, with a simple moving average of 0.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Right Now?

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 180.91x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PSTG is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for PSTG is 309.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume for PSTG on May 28, 2025 was 3.00M shares.

PSTG) stock’s latest price update

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 55.59. However, the company has seen a -2.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that PSTG and SK hynix join forces on cutting-edge QLC flash storage solutions engineered for the next generation of data-intensive, hyperscale environments.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PSTG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $76 based on the research report published on December 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSTG reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for PSTG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to PSTG, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

PSTG Trading at 15.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTG fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.39. In addition, Pure Storage Inc saw -9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTG starting from Colgrove John, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $52.01 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Colgrove John now owns 801,959 shares of Pure Storage Inc, valued at $5,201,000 using the latest closing price.

FitzSimons Dan, the Chief Revenue Officer of Pure Storage Inc, sale 872 shares at $51.51 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that FitzSimons Dan is holding 89,351 shares at $44,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pure Storage Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 8.29, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Pure Storage Inc (PSTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 285.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.