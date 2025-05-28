Assessing the Risk and Potential of Hain Celestial Group Inc’s (HAIN) Stock

The stock of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has gone down by -2.42% for the week, with a -31.29% drop in the past month and a -50.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.72% for HAIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.16% for HAIN’s stock, with a -65.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HAIN is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HAIN is 88.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.74% of that float. The average trading volume of HAIN on May 28, 2025 was 3.00M shares.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.02 in relation to its previous close of 1.87. However, the company has experienced a -2.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-08 that Hain Celestial reports third-quarter results with declines in net sales and earnings year over year and lowers its fiscal 2025 guidance amid ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAIN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HAIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2024.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to HAIN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

HAIN Trading at -32.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -31.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1500. In addition, Hain Celestial Group Inc saw -67.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from Campbell Neil, who purchase 25,640 shares at the price of $1.93 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Campbell Neil now owns 62,929 shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc, valued at $49,378 using the latest closing price.

Clark Celeste A., the Director of Hain Celestial Group Inc, purchase 83,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Clark Celeste A. is holding 83,000 shares at $148,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hain Celestial Group Inc stands at -0.16. The total capital return value is set at -0.13. Equity return is now at value -31.83, with -13.08 for asset returns.

Based on Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 21.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.