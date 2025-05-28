Assessing the Risk and Potential of DoorDash Inc’s (DASH) Stock

The stock of DoorDash Inc (DASH) has seen a 1.34% increase in the past week, with a 9.12% gain in the past month, and a 7.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for DASH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.16% for DASH stock, with a simple moving average of 20.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) Right Now?

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 267.90x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for DASH is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DASH is 339.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.88% of that float. The average trading volume for DASH on May 28, 2025 was 6.23M shares.

DASH) stock’s latest price update

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 206.15. However, the company has seen a 1.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. pymnts.com reported 2025-05-27 that DoorDash plans to offer and sell $2 billion of convertible senior notes to “enhance strategic flexibility.

Analysts’ Opinion of DASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DASH stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for DASH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DASH in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $230 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to DASH, setting the target price at $177 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

DASH Trading at 8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DASH rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.71. In addition, DoorDash Inc saw 22.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DASH starting from GORDON LEE, who proposed sale 1,915 shares at the price of $206.15 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, GORDON LEE now owns shares of DoorDash Inc, valued at $394,777 using the latest closing price.

RAVI INUKONDA, the Officer of DoorDash Inc, proposed sale 17,146 shares at $206.15 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that RAVI INUKONDA is holding shares at $3,534,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoorDash Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 4.41, with 2.71 for asset returns.

Based on DoorDash Inc (DASH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 523.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DoorDash Inc (DASH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.