Asana Inc’s (ASAN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Asana Inc (ASAN) has gone down by -1.05% for the week, with a 11.81% rise in the past month and a -5.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.21% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for ASAN stock, with a simple moving average of 10.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASAN is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ASAN is 89.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.69% of that float. The average trading volume for ASAN on May 28, 2025 was 3.03M shares.

ASAN) stock’s latest price update

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.40 in relation to its previous close of 17.47. However, the company has experienced a -1.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for human + AI coordination, today announced that Asana’s Chief Financial Officer, Sonalee Parekh, will present at the following investor events: Bank of America 2025 Global Technology Conference on June 4, 2025 at 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 5, 2025 at 7:50 a.m. PT / 10:50 a.m. ET A live webcast will be available on A.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ASAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ASAN Trading at 12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.24. In addition, Asana Inc saw -11.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Moskovitz Dustin A., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Apr 15 ’25. After this action, Moskovitz Dustin A. now owns 51,398,436 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $792,000 using the latest closing price.

Moskovitz Dustin A., the President, CEO, & Chair of Asana Inc, purchase 75,493 shares at $15.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11 ’25, which means that Moskovitz Dustin A. is holding 51,348,436 shares at $1,176,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37 for the present operating margin

0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at -0.56. Equity return is now at value -92.26, with -27.58 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -72.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -229.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Asana Inc (ASAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.