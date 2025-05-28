Arhaus Inc (ARHS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.24x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARHS is 50.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.35% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of ARHS was 2.22M shares.

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS)’s stock price has increased by 7.71 compared to its previous closing price of 8.17. However, the company has seen a 1.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-10 that Arhaus, Inc. has reported declining earnings, still continuing in Q1. An uncertain consumer and a weak housing market have contributed towards significant industry pressure. Despite the challenging environment, Arhaus continues to invest in showroom expansion. The company’s healthy balance sheet and cash flow allow continued expansion. While the industry should eventually recover, I now estimate margins more conservatively in a DCF model. I estimate a fair value of $8.9.

ARHS’s Market Performance

Arhaus Inc (ARHS) has seen a 1.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.19% gain in the past month and a -26.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for ARHS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.99% for ARHS stock, with a simple moving average of -13.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARHS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ARHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARHS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARHS reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ARHS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 27th, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to ARHS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

ARHS Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARHS rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Arhaus Inc saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARHS starting from Nachiappan Venkatachalam, who sale 6,460 shares at the price of $16.11 back on Jul 24 ’24. After this action, Nachiappan Venkatachalam now owns 36,736 shares of Arhaus Inc, valued at $104,071 using the latest closing price.

Phillipson Dawn, the Chief Financial Officer of Arhaus Inc, sale 150,000 shares at $18.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10 ’24, which means that Phillipson Dawn is holding 499,555 shares at $2,844,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arhaus Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 18.39, with 4.78 for asset returns.

Based on Arhaus Inc (ARHS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 161.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 1226.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

To sum up, Arhaus Inc (ARHS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.