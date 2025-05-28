Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) has jumped by 1.76 compared to previous close of 21.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ares Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: ARCC) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.500% notes due 2030. The notes will mature on September 1, 2030 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at Ares Capital’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Wells Fargo Se.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) Right Now?

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.77x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARCC is 686.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of ARCC was 5.31M shares.

ARCC’s Market Performance

ARCC stock saw an increase of 0.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.07% and a quarterly increase of -5.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Ares Capital Corp (ARCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.24% for ARCC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARCC, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ARCC Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, Ares Capital Corp saw 0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from Miller James Robert, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $23.32 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Miller James Robert now owns 40,000 shares of Ares Capital Corp, valued at $932,800 using the latest closing price.

Bates Ann Torre, the Director of Ares Capital Corp, purchase 6,000 shares at $22.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11 ’25, which means that Bates Ann Torre is holding 30,000 shares at $136,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.91 for the present operating margin

0.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Capital Corp stands at 0.67. The total capital return value is set at 0.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.