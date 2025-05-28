Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) has gone down by -51.02% for the week, with a -1.85% drop in the past month and a 216.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.34% for AREN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.70% for AREN’s stock, with a 157.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) Right Now?

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AREN is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AREN is 8.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AREN on May 28, 2025 was 182.02K shares.

AREN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) has decreased by -29.08 when compared to last closing price of 6.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -51.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-05-15 that Company achieved $4.0 million in net income. Expansion of brand-building activities and competitive publishing model fuel positive results.

AREN Trading at 20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.19%, as shares surge +16.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +216.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREN fell by -51.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +454.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.61. In addition, Arena Group Holdings Inc saw 256.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREN starting from Lee Laura Anne, who sale 55,780 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Feb 12 ’25. After this action, Lee Laura Anne now owns 0 shares of Arena Group Holdings Inc, valued at $78,092 using the latest closing price.

Randall Cavitt, the Director of Arena Group Holdings Inc, purchase 55,780 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12 ’25, which means that Randall Cavitt is holding 290,958 shares at $78,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arena Group Holdings Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at -4.53.

Based on Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN), the company’s capital structure generated -8.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.