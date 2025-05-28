Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.44relation to previous closing price of 47.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Archer Daniels faces a challenging market and weakness in its Ag Services and Oilseeds unit.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) is 17.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADM is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADM is 477.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. On May 28, 2025, ADM’s average trading volume was 4.49M shares.

ADM’s Market Performance

The stock of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) has seen a -2.76% decrease in the past week, with a 0.79% rise in the past month, and a -0.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for ADM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.03% for ADM stock, with a simple moving average of -6.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADM reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ADM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADM, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

ADM Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.64. In addition, Archer Daniels Midland Co saw -3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from Strader Fruit Molly L, who proposed sale 5,880 shares at the price of $47.86 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Strader Fruit Molly L now owns shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co, valued at $281,417 using the latest closing price.

LUCIANO JUAN R, the President & CEO of Archer Daniels Midland Co, sale 170,194 shares at $60.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’24, which means that LUCIANO JUAN R is holding 265,210 shares at $10,298,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer Daniels Midland Co stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 6.03, with 2.52 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.