Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) has increased by 14.29 when compared to last closing price of 1.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that The AYON Body Contouring System is the first FDA cleared all-in-one platform for the aesthetic surgical suite Plan to initiate the commercial launch of the AYON Body Contouring System to key opinion leader surgeons in critical geographies during the second half of 2025 CLEARWATER, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical”; the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, is pleased to announce it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) for the AYON Body Contouring System™ (“AYON”).

Is It Worth Investing in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APYX is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APYX is 32.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APYX on May 28, 2025 was 184.05K shares.

APYX’s Market Performance

APYX stock saw an increase of 18.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 97.64% and a quarterly increase of 23.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.23% for Apyx Medical Corp (APYX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.61% for APYX’s stock, with a 33.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APYX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for APYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2023.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to APYX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

APYX Trading at 49.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares surge +95.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX rose by +18.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3273. In addition, Apyx Medical Corp saw 11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from HILL MATTHEW C, who purchase 5,336 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Aug 13 ’24. After this action, HILL MATTHEW C now owns 7,836 shares of Apyx Medical Corp, valued at $6,030 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corp stands at -0.42. The total capital return value is set at -0.3. Equity return is now at value -130.26, with -30.62 for asset returns.

Based on Apyx Medical Corp (APYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -16.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.