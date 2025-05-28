APA Corporation (APA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.26x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for APA is 353.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.40% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of APA was 9.45M shares.

APA) stock’s latest price update

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.73 in relation to its previous close of 16.85. However, the company has experienced a -0.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that HOUSTON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced that Aneil Kochar has been promoted to vice president and treasurer, effective May 22.

APA’s Market Performance

APA’s stock has fallen by -0.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.87% and a quarterly drop of -22.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for APA Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.06% for APA’s stock, with a -22.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for APA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $32 based on the research report published on March 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APA reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for APA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to APA, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

APA Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APA fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, APA Corporation saw -25.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APA starting from Joung Chansoo, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, Joung Chansoo now owns 140,285 shares of APA Corporation, valued at $1,368,615 using the latest closing price.

Ellis Juliet S, the Director of APA Corporation, purchase 4,391 shares at $22.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12 ’24, which means that Ellis Juliet S is holding 12,436 shares at $100,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for APA Corporation stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.21. Equity return is now at value 25.34, with 6.09 for asset returns.

Based on APA Corporation (APA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, APA Corporation (APA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.