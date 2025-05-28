Antero Resources Corp (AR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) is above average at 55.47x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AR is 288.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AR on May 28, 2025 was 5.22M shares.

AR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) has increased by 1.72 when compared to last closing price of 39.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Natural gas stays flat as EIA reports higher supply, focus turns to stocks like GPOR, CTRA and AR amid mixed demand and tightening signals.

AR’s Market Performance

Antero Resources Corp (AR) has experienced a 1.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.70% rise in the past month, and a 7.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for AR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.27% for AR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $49 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AR, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

AR Trading at 7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.16. In addition, Antero Resources Corp saw 14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Schultz Yvette K, who sale 25,200 shares at the price of $39.86 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Schultz Yvette K now owns 306,819 shares of Antero Resources Corp, valued at $1,004,472 using the latest closing price.

Yvette Schultz, the Officer of Antero Resources Corp, proposed sale 25,200 shares at $39.85 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Yvette Schultz is holding shares at $1,004,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

1.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corp stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 3.21, with 1.72 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corp (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 859.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Antero Resources Corp (AR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.