AngloGold Ashanti Plc’s (AU) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU) has seen a 2.18% increase in the past week, with a 8.84% gain in the past month, and a 39.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for AU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.54% for AU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 39.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AngloGold Ashanti Plc (NYSE: AU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AngloGold Ashanti Plc (NYSE: AU) is 18.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AU is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AU is 502.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On May 28, 2025, AU’s average trading volume was 3.18M shares.

AU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Plc (NYSE: AU) has decreased by -2.13 when compared to last closing price of 44.04.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Does AngloGold Ashanti (AU) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AU by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for AU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $35 based on the research report published on April 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2024.

AU Trading at 8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.03. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Plc saw 86.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AU starting from Ali Lisa, who proposed sale 21,066 shares at the price of $42.88 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Ali Lisa now owns shares of AngloGold Ashanti Plc, valued at $903,310 using the latest closing price.

Doran Gillian, the Officer of AngloGold Ashanti Plc, proposed sale 8,260 shares at $39.87 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Doran Gillian is holding shares at $329,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Plc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 19.42, with 9.41 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.29 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.