Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Triller Group Inc (ILLR)

The 36-month beta value for ILLR is also noteworthy at -1.72.

The public float for ILLR is 166.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of ILLR on May 28, 2025 was 549.37K shares.

ILLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Triller Group Inc (NASDAQ: ILLR) has dropped by -19.74 compared to previous close of 0.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -38.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that Palm Beach, FL, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triller Group Inc. (“Triller”, “Triller Group” or “the Company”) today announced that on May 20, 2025, it received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) due to the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 (the “Filing”). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

ILLR’s Market Performance

Triller Group Inc (ILLR) has seen a -38.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -55.15% decline in the past month and a -36.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for ILLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.07% for ILLR’s stock, with a -77.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ILLR Trading at -34.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -53.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILLR fell by -38.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0352. In addition, Triller Group Inc saw -74.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILLR starting from Diamond Robert E. Jr., who sale 129,275 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Diamond Robert E. Jr. now owns 150,000 shares of Triller Group Inc, valued at $134,446 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Robert E. Jr., the Director of Triller Group Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that Diamond Robert E. Jr. is holding 279 shares at $40,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.35 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triller Group Inc stands at -8.4. The total capital return value is set at -2.16. Equity return is now at value -472.07, with -49.27 for asset returns.

Based on Triller Group Inc (ILLR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at -8.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -46.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -249.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Triller Group Inc (ILLR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.