Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Top Win International Ltd (SORA)

The public float for SORA is 4.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. The average trading volume of SORA on May 28, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

SORA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Top Win International Ltd (NASDAQ: SORA) has increased by 16.84 when compared to last closing price of 10.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 35.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SORA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 12.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.24% for SORA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 98.78% for SORA’s stock, with a 174.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SORA Trading at 174.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares surge +373.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SORA rose by +35.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.07. In addition, Top Win International Ltd saw 215.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SORA

Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Top Win International Ltd (SORA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

