Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

The 36-month beta value for SG is also noteworthy at 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SG is 102.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.75% of that float. The average trading volume of SG on May 28, 2025 was 4.92M shares.

SG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) has dropped by -1.64 compared to previous close of 12.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-18 that Sweetgreen (SG -1.51%) is a young restaurant chain that aims to grow in the years ahead, but it’s important to know that financial results for this type of business need to be assessed in a particular way. For example, the company’s first quarter appears to have been reasonably strong, with the top line expanding by 5.4%.

SG’s Market Performance

SG’s stock has fallen by -11.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.55% and a quarterly drop of -43.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for Sweetgreen Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.54% for SG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $32 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SG reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for SG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 27th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SG, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

SG Trading at -36.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -34.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG fell by -11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.27. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc saw -60.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from Reback Mitch, who sale 10,088 shares at the price of $15.23 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Reback Mitch now owns 334,421 shares of Sweetgreen Inc, valued at $153,640 using the latest closing price.

Mitch Reback, the Officer of Sweetgreen Inc, proposed sale 10,088 shares at $15.23 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Mitch Reback is holding shares at $153,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc stands at -0.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.13. Equity return is now at value -19.79, with -10.66 for asset returns.

Based on Sweetgreen Inc (SG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -403.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -24.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 85.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Sweetgreen Inc (SG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.