Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)

The 36-month beta value for SPRO is also noteworthy at 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SPRO is 37.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of SPRO on May 28, 2025 was 129.39K shares.

SPRO stock's latest price update

The stock price of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) has jumped by 254.81 compared to previous close of 0.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 255.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that If approved, tebipenem HBr could be the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for US patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) An estimated 2.9 million cases of cUTIs are treated annually in the US 1 with many cases requiring hospitalization, contributing to over $6 billion per year in healthcare costs 2 Data from the PIVOT-PO trial to be part of a planned US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) filing in 2H 2025 that Spero’s development partner, GSK, intends to submit CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO) and GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK), today announced that the pivotal Phase 3 PIVOT-PO trial evaluating tebipenem HBr, an investigational oral treatment for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), including pyelonephritis, met its primary endpoint and will stop early for efficacy (NCT06059846).3 The decision follows a recommendation from an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) that completed a pre-specified interim analysis of data from 1,690 patients enrolled in the trial.

SPRO’s Market Performance

SPRO’s stock has risen by 255.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 240.82% and a quarterly rise of 204.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for Spero Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 228.29% for SPRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 139.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SPRO by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SPRO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPRO reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for SPRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

SPRO Trading at 233.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 58.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +262.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +215.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRO rose by +257.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7376. In addition, Spero Therapeutics Inc saw 134.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRO starting from Keutzer Timothy, who sale 56,537 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Feb 05 ’25. After this action, Keutzer Timothy now owns 741,439 shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $44,099 using the latest closing price.

Rajavelu Esther, the CFO & CBO of Spero Therapeutics Inc, sale 20,689 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05 ’25, which means that Rajavelu Esther is holding 724,720 shares at $16,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.13 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spero Therapeutics Inc stands at -1.61. The total capital return value is set at -1.53. Equity return is now at value -107.28, with -56.85 for asset returns.

Based on Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -73.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.