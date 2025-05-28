Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is above average at 42.90x. The 36-month beta value for LXP is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LXP is 288.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of LXP on May 28, 2025 was 2.84M shares.

LXP) stock’s latest price update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 8.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that LXP Industrial Trust is a compelling income/value play, offering a 6.6% yield and a young, high-quality industrial portfolio. It has a strategic focus on high-growth Sunbelt and Midwest markets, with strong tenant demand and exposure to reshoring-driven manufacturing trends, underpinning future growth. Recent performance includes 5.2% same-store NOI growth, high leased rate, and significant rent increases on key renewals, supporting management’s positive outlook.

LXP’s Market Performance

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has seen a 1.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.86% gain in the past month and a -3.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for LXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for LXP’s stock, with a -6.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXP stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for LXP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LXP in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $11 based on the research report published on June 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LXP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 15th, 2023.

LXP Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXP rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, LXP Industrial Trust saw 3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXP starting from Gupta Arun, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $8.95 back on Jun 12 ’24. After this action, Gupta Arun now owns 65,474 shares of LXP Industrial Trust, valued at $134,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for LXP Industrial Trust stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 2.98, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 313.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -50.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

In summary, LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.