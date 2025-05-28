Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) is above average at 50.02x. The 36-month beta value for FIS is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FIS is 524.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. The average trading volume of FIS on May 28, 2025 was 4.14M shares.

FIS) stock’s latest price update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS)’s stock price has soared by 2.22 in relation to previous closing price of 78.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has been named as a winner in multiple categories at the 2025 WatersTechnology Asia Awards. FIS was named best ESG Data Provider for its FIS Climate Risk Financial Modeler and Best Reconciliation Platform for its FIS Post Trade Processing Platform. The WatersTechnology Asia Awards recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia’s capital markets comm.

FIS’s Market Performance

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) has seen a -1.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.88% gain in the past month and a 15.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for FIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for FIS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $94 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FIS, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

FIS Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.53. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc saw -1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Goldstein Jeffrey A, who purchase 844 shares at the price of $72.04 back on Apr 15 ’25. After this action, Goldstein Jeffrey A now owns 11,942 shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc, valued at $60,802 using the latest closing price.

Goldstein Jeffrey A, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc, purchase 701 shares at $79.97 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15 ’25, which means that Goldstein Jeffrey A is holding 11,098 shares at $56,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 5.25, with 2.53 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.38 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.