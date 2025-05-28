Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) is above average at 11.83x. The 36-month beta value for EPD is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EPD is 1.44B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of EPD on May 28, 2025 was 5.33M shares.

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has increased by 0.67 when compared to last closing price of 31.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Being able to buy high-yield, high-buyback stocks with solid balance sheets at deep discounts to NAV is extremely rare. However, there are several opportunities like this in today’s market. I share two of some of my favorite opportunities like this right now.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD’s stock has fallen by -3.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.90% and a quarterly drop of -5.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for Enterprise Products Partners L P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for EPD’s stock, with a 0.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EPD, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

EPD Trading at -0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.18. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 4,180 shares at the price of $29.35 back on Aug 27 ’24. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 74,911 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $122,681 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 20.49, with 7.89 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.