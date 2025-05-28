Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Elicio Therapeutics Inc (ELTX)

The 36-month beta value for ELTX is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ELTX is 6.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume of ELTX on May 28, 2025 was 37.66K shares.

ELTX) stock’s latest price update

Elicio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELTX)’s stock price has soared by 11.48 in relation to previous closing price of 5.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that Interim analysis focused on disease-free survival (“DFS”) in randomized Phase 2 AMPLIFY-7P clinical trial expected in Q3 2025

ELTX’s Market Performance

ELTX’s stock has risen by 8.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.00% and a quarterly drop of -23.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for Elicio Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.94% for ELTX’s stock, with a 9.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELTX Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +26.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELTX rose by +8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Elicio Therapeutics Inc saw 23.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELTX

The total capital return value is set at -2.72. Equity return is now at value -744.59, with -194.89 for asset returns.

Based on Elicio Therapeutics Inc (ELTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -76.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -50.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Elicio Therapeutics Inc (ELTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.