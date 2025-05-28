Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) is above average at 11.83x. The 36-month beta value for DB is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DB is 1.81B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume of DB on May 28, 2025 was 4.47M shares.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 27.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Investors target stocks that have been on a bullish run lately. Stocks like DB, HRTG, PAHC and TGI are seeing price strength and the momentum is likely to continue.

DB’s Market Performance

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has seen a -1.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.03% gain in the past month and a 30.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for DB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.08% for DB’s stock, with a 42.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DB Trading at 11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.44. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw 64.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank AG stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value 6.68, with 0.32 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.