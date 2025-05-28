Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Box Inc (BOX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) is above average at 28.71x. The 36-month beta value for BOX is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BOX is 138.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.76% of that float. The average trading volume of BOX on May 28, 2025 was 1.76M shares.

BOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) has jumped by 17.39 compared to previous close of 31.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. schaeffersresearch.com reported 2025-05-28 that Cloud stocks Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) and Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) are staging opposite post-earnings reactions.

BOX’s Market Performance

BOX’s stock has risen by 15.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.75% and a quarterly rise of 13.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.02% for Box Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.26% for BOX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $45 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOX reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for BOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BOX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

BOX Trading at 19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +17.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOX rose by +15.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.76. In addition, Box Inc saw 16.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOX starting from Smith Dylan C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $31.52 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Smith Dylan C now owns 1,520,550 shares of Box Inc, valued at $409,721 using the latest closing price.

Nottebohm Olivia, the Chief Operating Officer of Box Inc, sale 3,434 shares at $31.54 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Nottebohm Olivia is holding 556,011 shares at $108,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Box Inc stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 189.40, with 16.69 for asset returns.

Based on Box Inc (BOX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 79.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Box Inc (BOX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.