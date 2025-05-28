Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD)

The 36-month beta value for COLD is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for COLD is 284.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume of COLD on May 28, 2025 was 2.91M shares.

COLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) has decreased by -0.97 when compared to last closing price of 16.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that ATLANTA, GA., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that the Company will release second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

COLD’s Market Performance

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has experienced a -7.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.15% drop in the past month, and a -26.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for COLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.85% for COLD’s stock, with a -29.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $20 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLD reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for COLD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to COLD, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

COLD Trading at -15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -17.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.88. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc saw -23.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from Chappelle George F. Jr., who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $17.99 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Chappelle George F. Jr. now owns 110,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc, valued at $1,978,570 using the latest closing price.

Wells Jay, the EVP & CFO of Americold Realty Trust Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $17.91 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Wells Jay is holding 10,000 shares at $179,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -3.56, with -1.54 for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 392.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.