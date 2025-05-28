Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR)

The 36-month beta value for ALLR is also noteworthy at -0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALLR is 11.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.33% of that float. The average trading volume of ALLR on May 28, 2025 was 1.75M shares.

ALLR) stock’s latest price update

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that – Stenoparib continues to demonstrate clinical benefit in heavily pre-treated ovarian cancer, with two patients remaining on treatment for more than 19 months – Initiated utilization of share repurchase program – Cash and restricted cash balance of approximately $27 million at end of Q1 2025, reinforcing financial stability

ALLR’s Market Performance

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has experienced a -11.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.93% drop in the past month, and a 34.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.69% for ALLR’s stock, with a -42.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR fell by -11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0638. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc saw -18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -1.39. Equity return is now at value -383.74, with -112.25 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -27.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.