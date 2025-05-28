Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) is above average at 41.46x. The 36-month beta value for AGI is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AGI is 418.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of AGI on May 28, 2025 was 4.05M shares.

AGI) stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.94 in comparison to its previous close of 26.24, however, the company has experienced a 2.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. investopedia.com reported 2025-05-12 that The price of gold and gold-related stocks lost ground Monday, among the few asset groups to see declines amid a broad market rally fueled by news of easing U.S.-China tariffs.

AGI’s Market Performance

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) has experienced a 2.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.98% drop in the past month, and a 11.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for AGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for AGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AGI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 29th of the previous year.

AGI Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.89. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc saw 39.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 7.85, with 5.49 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 81.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 735.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.