Analog Devices Inc (ADI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.05 in relation to its previous close of 210.47. However, the company has experienced a -3.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Analog Devices (ADI) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is 59.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADI is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ADI is 494.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On May 28, 2025, ADI’s average trading volume was 4.35M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stock saw an increase of -3.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.46% and a quarterly increase of -7.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Analog Devices Inc (ADI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.67% for ADI stock, with a simple moving average of 0.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $250 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ADI, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

ADI Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.24. In addition, Analog Devices Inc saw 2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from STATA RAY, who sale 3,125 shares at the price of $197.87 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, STATA RAY now owns 176,946 shares of Analog Devices Inc, valued at $618,356 using the latest closing price.

STATA RAY, the Director of Analog Devices Inc, sale 3,125 shares at $195.84 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that STATA RAY is holding 180,071 shares at $612,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 5.21, with 3.81 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Analog Devices Inc (ADI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.