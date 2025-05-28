AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANTX) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 1.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. “As we look ahead to the remainder of 2025, we are poised to advance our pipeline leveraging our boron chemistry platform, which has the potential to address serious unmet needs of patients. We have high.

Is It Worth Investing in AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANTX is -0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ANTX is 19.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANTX on May 28, 2025 was 107.71K shares.

ANTX’s Market Performance

ANTX stock saw a decrease of -1.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.80% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.53% for ANTX’s stock, with a -3.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTX stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for ANTX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ANTX in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $1 based on the research report published on August 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANTX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 03rd of the previous year.

ANTX Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTX fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1980. In addition, AN2 Therapeutics Inc saw -15.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTX starting from Day Lucy, who sale 2,957 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Jan 03 ’25. After this action, Day Lucy now owns 32,670 shares of AN2 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,965 using the latest closing price.

Chanda Sanjay, the Chief Development Officer of AN2 Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,957 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03 ’25, which means that Chanda Sanjay is holding 29,824 shares at $3,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTX

The total capital return value is set at -0.68. Equity return is now at value -49.32, with -44.77 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -51.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.