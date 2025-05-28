An In-Depth Look at Visa Inc’s (V) Stock Performance

The stock of Visa Inc (V) has seen a -2.34% decrease in the past week, with a 7.20% gain in the past month, and a 2.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.00% for V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for V’s stock, with a 13.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is 36.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for V is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 11 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for V is 1.71B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On May 28, 2025, V’s average trading volume was 7.05M shares.

V) stock’s latest price update

Visa Inc (NYSE: V)’s stock price has plunge by 1.63relation to previous closing price of 353.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Bitcoin hovers near $110K as crypto sentiment surges. V, PYPL, and CLSK emerge as top stock picks with rising earnings outlooks.

Analysts’ Opinion of V

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for V stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for V by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for V in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $368 based on the research report published on January 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see V reach a price target of $359. The rating they have provided for V stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to V, setting the target price at $318 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

V Trading at 4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought V to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, V fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $354.34. In addition, Visa Inc saw 13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at V starting from Fabara Paul D, who sale 17,670 shares at the price of $357.45 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Fabara Paul D now owns 26,413 shares of Visa Inc, valued at $6,316,131 using the latest closing price.

Fabara Paul D, the CHIEF RISK & CLIENT SVCS OFC of Visa Inc, sale 14,813 shares at $355.04 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Fabara Paul D is holding 26,413 shares at $5,259,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for V

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.64 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visa Inc stands at 0.53. The total capital return value is set at 0.38. Equity return is now at value 50.03, with 21.21 for asset returns.

Based on Visa Inc (V), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 43.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 25.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Visa Inc (V) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.