An In-Depth Look at Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd’s (STFS) Stock Performance

The stock of Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS) has gone down by -3.25% for the week, with a 2.59% rise in the past month and a 28.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.70% for STFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.24% for STFS stock, with a simple moving average of -63.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STFS) Right Now?

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33x that is above its average ratio.

The average trading volume of STFS on May 28, 2025 was 545.89K shares.

STFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STFS) has decreased by -0.83 when compared to last closing price of 1.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2024-10-15 that Xiamen, China, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (“Star Fashion” or “the Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of an aggregate 2,150,000 Class A Ordinary Shares (“the Offering”) at a price of $4.00 per share (“the Offering Price”) to the public, for a total of approximately US$8.6 million of gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The shares began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on October 11, 2024, under the symbol “STFS.”

STFS Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STFS fell by -3.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2172. In addition, Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd saw -83.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 1049.11, with 22.15 for asset returns.

Based on Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 62.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 15.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.