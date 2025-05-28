An In-Depth Look at Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s (FUN) Stock Performance

The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) has seen a -5.47% decrease in the past week, with a -2.88% drop in the past month, and a -24.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for FUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for FUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: FUN) Right Now?

FUN has 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FUN is 98.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUN on May 28, 2025 was 2.05M shares.

FUN) stock’s latest price update

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: FUN)’s stock price has soared by 2.51 in relation to previous closing price of 34.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-08 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended March 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FUN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FUN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on March 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUN reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for FUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to FUN, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

FUN Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUN fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.81. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corp saw -27.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUN starting from Frymire Michelle M, who sale 5,929 shares at the price of $37.89 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Frymire Michelle M now owns 7,162 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, valued at $224,650 using the latest closing price.

MICHELLE MCKINNEY FRYMIRE, the Director of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, proposed sale 5,929 shares at $37.89 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that MICHELLE MCKINNEY FRYMIRE is holding shares at $224,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corp stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -57.84, with -5.55 for asset returns.

Based on Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 587.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.