An In-Depth Look at Motorsport Games Inc’s (MSGM) Stock Performance

In the past week, MSGM stock has gone up by 13.84%, with a monthly gain of 37.08% and a quarterly surge of 181.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Motorsport Games Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.74% for MSGM’s stock, with a 129.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ: MSGM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ: MSGM) is above average at 598.18x. The 36-month beta value for MSGM is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MSGM is 2.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. The average trading volume of MSGM on May 28, 2025 was 748.37K shares.

MSGM) stock’s latest price update

Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ: MSGM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.15 compared to its previous closing price of 2.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-11 that Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ben Rossiter-Turner – Vice President-Competition Stephen Hood – Chief Executive Officer Stanley Beckley – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Motorsport Games Inc.’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSGM stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSGM in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on August 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSGM reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for MSGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to MSGM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

MSGM Trading at 75.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +24.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +176.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGM rose by +13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Motorsport Games Inc saw 145.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorsport Games Inc stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -31.58, with -5.38 for asset returns.

Based on Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -41.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.