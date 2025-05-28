An In-Depth Look at Actelis Networks Inc’s (ASNS) Stock Performance

The stock of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) has seen a 14.56% increase in the past week, with a 4.32% gain in the past month, and a -23.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for ASNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for ASNS’s stock, with a -34.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASNS is 2.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASNS is 7.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On May 28, 2025, ASNS’s average trading volume was 194.24K shares.

ASNS) stock’s latest price update

Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS)’s stock price has plunge by 13.24relation to previous closing price of 0.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that Follow-On Order Underscores Strong Customer Satisfaction and Proven Performance in High-Stakes Intelligent Transportation Applications Follow-On Order Underscores Strong Customer Satisfaction and Proven Performance in High-Stakes Intelligent Transportation Applications

ASNS Trading at 1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASNS rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7287. In addition, Actelis Networks Inc saw -42.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actelis Networks Inc stands at -0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.99. Equity return is now at value -933.63, with -48.21 for asset returns.

Based on Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -16.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.