Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) has surged by 4.86 when compared to previous closing price of 2.81, but the company has seen a 15.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced a new contract manufacturing agreement with a leading battery manufacturer in South Korea. This strategic partnership expands Amprius’ global production footprint and enhances its ability to deliver high-performance SiCore® cells at scale to meet rising global demand. The South Korean partner br.

Is It Worth Investing in Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMPX is 86.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of AMPX was 3.28M shares.

AMPX’s Market Performance

AMPX stock saw an increase of 15.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.00% and a quarterly increase of 6.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.41% for Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.35% for AMPX stock, with a simple moving average of 39.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AMPX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on January 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for AMPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2024.

AMPX Trading at 16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +32.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +15.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPX starting from Stefan Constantin Ionel, who sale 20,366 shares at the price of $2.43 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Stefan Constantin Ionel now owns 866,134 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc, valued at $49,530 using the latest closing price.

Wallach Sandra, the Chief Financial Officer of Amprius Technologies Inc, sale 27,595 shares at $2.43 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Wallach Sandra is holding 1,033,665 shares at $67,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.4 for the present operating margin

-0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc stands at -1.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.44. Equity return is now at value -68.88, with -40.23 for asset returns.

Based on Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -40.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.