American International Group Inc (AIG) Stock Experiences 1.25% Monthly Change

In the past week, AIG stock has gone down by -1.34%, with a monthly gain of 1.25% and a quarterly surge of 6.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for American International Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.25% for AIG’s stock, with a 7.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is above average at 18.53x. The 36-month beta value for AIG is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AIG is 574.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume of AIG on May 28, 2025 was 5.06M shares.

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.26 in comparison to its previous close of 83.17, however, the company has experienced a -1.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 3.900% Notes Due 2026 (CUSIP 026874DH7 / ISIN US026874DH71) (the “Notes”) on June 26, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”). On the Redemption Date, AIG will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price equal to the sum of the principal amount of Notes held by such holder, accrued and unpaid interest thereon and a customary “make-whole” premium calculated.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $91 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIG reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for AIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AIG, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

AIG Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.75. In addition, American International Group Inc saw 13.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from Carbone Kathleen, who sale 30,073 shares at the price of $84.06 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Carbone Kathleen now owns 18,192 shares of American International Group Inc, valued at $2,527,891 using the latest closing price.

Glazer Rose Marie E., the EVP, General Counsel of American International Group Inc, sale 34,954 shares at $84.02 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Glazer Rose Marie E. is holding 60,573 shares at $2,936,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 6.13, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.47 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, American International Group Inc (AIG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.