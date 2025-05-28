American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 285.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-27 that Shares of American Express (AXP 3.02%) jumped on Tuesday. The company’s stock rose 3% by the time the market closed.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) is 20.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXP is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AXP is 699.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On May 28, 2025, AXP’s average trading volume was 3.45M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP’s stock has seen a -1.85% decrease for the week, with a 10.93% rise in the past month and a 0.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for American Express Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.63% for AXP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $255 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $285, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AXP, setting the target price at $274 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

AXP Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.24. In addition, American Express Co saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Marquez Rafael, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $296.93 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Marquez Rafael now owns 8,078 shares of American Express Co, valued at $3,563,160 using the latest closing price.

RAFAEL FRANCISCO MARQUEZ GARCI, the Officer of American Express Co, proposed sale 12,000 shares at $296.93 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that RAFAEL FRANCISCO MARQUEZ GARCI is holding shares at $3,563,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Co stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 34.02, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Co (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 14.57 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Express Co (AXP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.