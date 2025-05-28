American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABAT is 88.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.31% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of ABAT was 1.37M shares.

ABAT) stock’s latest price update

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT)'s stock price has declined by 4.55% in relation to previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that Company achieves substantial 120% increase in battery recycling throughput as it accelerates commercial operations aimed to increase the onshoring of domestic critical mineral manufacturing

ABAT’s Market Performance

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has experienced a -0.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.00% rise in the past month, and a 39.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.82% for ABAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.50% for ABAT’s stock, with a 14.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABAT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ABAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABAT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $6 based on the research report published on March 27, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ABAT Trading at 14.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABAT fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4450. In addition, American Battery Technology Company saw -43.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABAT starting from Lowery Elizabeth Ann, who sale 95,078 shares at the price of $1.41 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Lowery Elizabeth Ann now owns 78,067 shares of American Battery Technology Company, valued at $134,060 using the latest closing price.

Lowery Elizabeth Ann, the Director of American Battery Technology Company, sale 14,922 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Lowery Elizabeth Ann is holding 63,145 shares at $20,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.45 for the present operating margin

-5.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Battery Technology Company stands at -66.67. The total capital return value is set at -0.63. Equity return is now at value -88.49, with -72.45 for asset returns.

Based on American Battery Technology Company (ABAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -19.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -46.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 138.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.