American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) has surged by 3.50 when compared to previous closing price of 4.28, but the company has seen a -2.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-05-16 that American Axle & Manufacturing plans to pursue a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange as part of its proposed $1.4 billion merger with Dowlais Group PLC (LSE:DWL), the companies said on Friday. Shares would be admitted to the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the Official List and trade on the LSE’s Main Market.

Is It Worth Investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) is above average at 25.23x. The 36-month beta value for AXL is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AXL is 107.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.32% of that float. The average trading volume of AXL on May 28, 2025 was 2.80M shares.

AXL’s Market Performance

The stock of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has seen a -2.21% decrease in the past week, with a 18.77% rise in the past month, and a -15.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for AXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for AXL’s stock, with a -18.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $5 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXL reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AXL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 10th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

AXL Trading at 10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc saw -24.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 0.39 for asset returns.

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 721.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In summary, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.