Alset Inc (AEI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Alset Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-04 that BETHESDA, MD, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (the “Company”), a diversified company engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other real estate, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea, is pleased to announce its strategic foray into the rapidly growing robotics sector, through a stake in Alset Robot Inc. (“Alset Robot”). Alset Robot is majority owned by the Company and certain subsidiaries of the Company, including the Company’s Singapore-based subsidiary Alset International Limited. The Company has set its sights on becoming a force in the robotics industry by delivering service solutions and offering a diverse portfolio of products from established robotics manufacturers.

Is It Worth Investing in Alset Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AEI is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEI is 3.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume for AEI on May 28, 2025 was 59.44K shares.

AEI’s Market Performance

AEI’s stock has seen a -15.51% decrease for the week, with a -15.79% drop in the past month and a -18.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for Alset Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.85% for AEI’s stock, with a -26.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEI Trading at -12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEI fell by -15.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9506. In addition, Alset Inc saw -21.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEI starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who sale 884,776 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 351,555 shares of Alset Inc, valued at $533,636 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Director of Alset Inc, sale 624,917 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 0 shares at $416,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alset Inc stands at -0.42. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -5.91 for asset returns.

Based on Alset Inc (AEI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -19.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at -18.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 176.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alset Inc (AEI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.