Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (AMOD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMOD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-05 that CORNELIUS, N.C., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD), a leader in AI-driven retail technology and intellectual property monetization, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp., has reached a confidential settlement with The Kroger Co. in its ongoing patent litigation involving Alpha Modus’s proprietary technologies.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMOD) Right Now?

AMOD has 36-month beta value of 0.57.

The public float for AMOD is 5.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMOD on May 28, 2025 was 116.70K shares.

AMOD’s Market Performance

The stock of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (AMOD) has seen a 5.88% increase in the past week, with a 1.50% rise in the past month, and a -31.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.79% for AMOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.84% for AMOD’s stock, with a -77.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMOD Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMOD rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3127. In addition, Alpha Modus Holdings Inc saw -55.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMOD

The total capital return value is set at -4.28. Equity return is now at value -55.95, with -39.53 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (AMOD), the company’s capital structure generated -0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.92. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (AMOD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.