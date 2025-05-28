Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO)’s stock price has soared by 1.89 in relation to previous closing price of 1.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in May and June.

Is It Worth Investing in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALLO is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALLO is 149.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLO on May 28, 2025 was 3.48M shares.

ALLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has seen a -0.92% decrease in the past week, with a -30.32% drop in the past month, and a -45.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.95% for ALLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.92% for ALLO’s stock, with a -48.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLO

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLO reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ALLO stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 14th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALLO, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

ALLO Trading at -23.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -31.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2546. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc saw -49.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from Yoshiyama Annie, who sale 9,601 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Apr 21 ’25. After this action, Yoshiyama Annie now owns 130,663 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc, valued at $13,537 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

12222.09 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allogene Therapeutics Inc stands at 11469.23. The total capital return value is set at -0.56. Equity return is now at value -59.60, with -46.11 for asset returns.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -812.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -243.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -12503.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.