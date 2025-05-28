Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGAE is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AGAE is 9.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGAE on May 28, 2025 was 145.89K shares.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AGAE)’s stock price has soared by 34.40 in relation to previous closing price of 2.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 54.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-04-23 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the “Company” or “AGAE”), a global experiential entertainment company, today announced that on April 17, 2025, it received a deficiency letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the periodic requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because the Com.

AGAE’s Market Performance

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE) has experienced a 54.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 188.53% rise in the past month, and a 198.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.38% for AGAE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 79.35% for AGAE’s stock, with a 170.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGAE Trading at 138.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 28.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares surge +167.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +189.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGAE rose by +55.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.75. In addition, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc saw 296.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGAE starting from Choi Roy, who purchase 140,000 shares at the price of $1.47 back on Jul 09 ’24. After this action, Choi Roy now owns 3,011,822 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, valued at $205,800 using the latest closing price.

Choi Roy, the 10% Owner of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, purchase 68,331 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10 ’24, which means that Choi Roy is holding 3,080,153 shares at $101,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.19 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc stands at -1.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -13.48, with -9.58 for asset returns.

Based on Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.