Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ALHC is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALHC is 130.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.94% of that float. The average trading volume of ALHC on May 28, 2025 was 3.34M shares.

ALHC) stock’s latest price update

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC)’s stock price has increased by 1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 14.48. However, the company has seen a -9.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that ORANGE, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), today announced that it will present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 4, at 2 p.m. CDT.

ALHC’s Market Performance

ALHC’s stock has fallen by -9.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.75% and a quarterly rise of 10.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Alignment Healthcare Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.85% for ALHC’s stock, with a 10.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on December 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ALHC, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 30th of the previous year.

ALHC Trading at -13.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -16.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC fell by -9.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.51. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc saw 31.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from General Atlantic (ALN HLTH), L, who sale 17,000,000 shares at the price of $15.28 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, General Atlantic (ALN HLTH), L now owns 44,302,175 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc, valued at $259,760,000 using the latest closing price.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., the Director of Alignment Healthcare Inc, sale 17,000,000 shares at $15.28 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. is holding 44,302,175 shares at $259,760,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.15. Equity return is now at value -75.82, with -11.86 for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -77.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.