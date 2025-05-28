Alcon Inc (ALC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alcon Inc (NYSE: ALC) is above average at 37.91x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALC is 489.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALC on May 28, 2025 was 1.68M shares.

ALC) stock’s latest price update

Alcon Inc (NYSE: ALC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.61 in relation to its previous close of 86.70. However, the company has experienced a -3.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that The Turkish Contact Lens Market, valued at USD 55.15 Million in 2024, is set to reach USD 91.08 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.68%. Growth is driven by rising vision correction awareness and demand for cosmetic lenses. The Turkish Contact Lens Market, valued at USD 55.15 Million in 2024, is set to reach USD 91.08 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.68%. Growth is driven by rising vision correction awareness and demand for cosmetic lenses.

ALC’s Market Performance

ALC’s stock has fallen by -3.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.51% and a quarterly drop of -8.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Alcon Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.06% for ALC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALC

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALC reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $102. The rating they have provided for ALC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALC, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

ALC Trading at -6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares sank -11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALC fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.78. In addition, Alcon Inc saw 0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALC starting from Duplan Sergio, who proposed sale 12,600 shares at the price of $93.20 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Duplan Sergio now owns shares of Alcon Inc, valued at $1,174,320 using the latest closing price.

STONESIFER TIMOTHY C., the Officer of Alcon Inc, proposed sale 20,000 shares at $92.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28 ’25, which means that STONESIFER TIMOTHY C. is holding shares at $1,841,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcon Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 5.23, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Alcon Inc (ALC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alcon Inc (ALC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.