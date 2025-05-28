Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKBA is 251.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of AKBA was 4.67M shares.

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) has increased by 2.10 when compared to last closing price of 2.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Vadadustat clinical data on display for nephrologists and healthcare providers Vadadustat clinical data on display for nephrologists and healthcare providers

AKBA’s Market Performance

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) has seen a 4.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.69% gain in the past month and a 60.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.13% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 56.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $7 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKBA reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AKBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to AKBA, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at 30.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc saw 53.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Butler John P., who sale 46,409 shares at the price of $1.83 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Butler John P. now owns 2,557,921 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc, valued at $84,928 using the latest closing price.

Burke Steven Keith, the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc, sale 7,144 shares at $1.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Burke Steven Keith is holding 809,090 shares at $13,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at -0.1.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at -10.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.