Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Stock Observes -15.19% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, AKAM stock has gone up by 0.03%, with a monthly decline of -2.38% and a quarterly plunge of -0.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Akamai Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for AKAM’s stock, with a -15.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AKAM is 143.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKAM on May 28, 2025 was 2.78M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.70 in relation to its previous close of 75.84. However, the company has experienced a 0.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) (“Akamai”), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced that it has priced its private offering of $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2033.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $100 based on the research report published on March 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $98, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 21st, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKAM, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

AKAM Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.40. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc saw -18.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Salem-Jackson Kim, who proposed sale 13,157 shares at the price of $76.33 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Salem-Jackson Kim now owns shares of Akamai Technologies Inc, valued at $1,004,248 using the latest closing price.

Karon Adam, the COO & GM Edge Technology Group of Akamai Technologies Inc, sale 3,927 shares at $85.02 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Karon Adam is holding 10,809 shares at $333,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 9.82, with 4.55 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.